Vapiano: Mit CEE Retail Award 2017 ausgezeichnet

"The CEE Retail Awards 2017 honours the commitment and the perseverance of all our Vapianisti to develop Vapiano into a global successful and loved company", erklärte Jochen Halfmann, CEO Vapiano SE, anlässlich der Preisverleihung in Warschau.Die Jury hatte aus einer eindrucksvollen Shortlist erfolgreich multiplizierter Kandidaten zu wählen. Mit der Auszeichnung von Vapiano würdigte das Gremium die gelungene Etablierung der Marke in mehr als 30 Ländern weltweit sowie die konsequent fortgesetzte Expansion mit aktuell 180 Vapiano-Stores weltweit.“With 17 Vapianos in the region and three more to come this year we are very happy and proud that the work of our local franchise partners and Vapianisti is recognized and awarded. It is their Love & Passion that created our success and brand awareness in the CEE Regions. This award is dedicated to the entire Vapiano family!”, betonte Mario C. Bauer, Vorstand für Expansion, Partnerschaften und Neue Märkte, Vapiano SE.Die Verleihung der CEE Retail Awards gilt als bedeutender Netzwerk-Event. Zur Zeremonie kamen 450 Top-Immobilien-Profis aus den wichtigsten Retail-Segmenten der CEE-Region zusammen. Insgesamt wurden bei den diesjährigen Awards 14 Unternehmen des Sektors ausgezeichnet.02.02.2017, MW - Redaktion food-service

Weitere Branchennews vom 02.02.2017: