HMSHost International: Nach Bahnhöfen und Flughäfen jetzt Shopping Center

Ende des Jahres tritt die Kooperationsvereinbarung in Kraft, Anfang kommenden Jahres sollen acht Konzepte und ein mobiler Kiosk im McArthurGlen’s Roermond Designer Outlet von HMSHost Nederland BV betrieben werden. Der Vertrag läuft über zehn Jahre und wird mit einem Sales-Volumen von über 100 Mio. € geschätzt.Das Roermond Designer Outlet ist das erfolgreichste Designer Outlet Shopping Center in den Niederlanden und hat 2015 5,6 Mio. Besucher angezogen. Sein Besitzer McArthurGlen managt insgesamt 22 Designer Outlets in Europa und Nord-Amerika und war auf der Suche nach einem F&B-Operator, der die Positionierung des Shopping-Centers in Einklang bringen konnte mit dem Profil der Besucher, die genauso aus den Niederlanden, den umliegenden Ländern wie aus Asien kommen.HMSHost International hat sich dieser Aufgabe gestellt und will dort einige bekannte und einige neue F&B-Konzepte einführen wie Kamps Backstube, Doner Kebab & Pommes Frites und Entrée Bakery Café. Außerdem sind zwei Starbucks, Käfer, Burger Federation und Sausage Company mit an Bord.Walter Seib, CEO von HMSHost International, sagt: “HMSHost International has clear ambitions for growth. We aligned this at airports before moving into railway stations. Now designer outlet shopping centres are the focus of our next strategic move and we are thrilled to work closely with McArthurGlen. We are focusing on enhancing the experience by analysing the customer journey and providing value for their time and money.”Auch Pieter van Voorst Vader, Development Director von McArthurGlen, zeigt sich erfreut: “We welcome guests from all over the world offering them a unique shopping experience. It is our priority to connect with these different nationalities. Visitors to McArthurGlen centres come not only for our strong mix of designer brands but also because we offer them a wide choice of dining experiences which play a key part in achieving all round customer satisfaction. We are, therefore, happy that in HMSHost International we have found the right partner for Designer Outlet Roermond. A partner that not only shares our values but through their strategic concepts meet our needs and more importantly those of our consumers.”24.11.2016, DD - Redaktion food-service

