UK: Busaba Eathai vermeldet Umsatzplus von 6 %
Die 17 Standorte brachten im letzten Geschäftsjahr, das Ende Mai endete, mit 27,719 Millionen £ 6 % mehr Umsatz als im Vorjahr. Das Restaurant-Ebitda stieg sogar um 16 % auf 4,65 Millionen £, das der Gruppe um 21 %. Die Verluste vor Steuern werden mit 806,438 £ verglichen zu 546,126 £ im Vorjahr.
Im Geschäftsjahr wurden mit Manchester und Liverpool zwei neue Standorte eröffnet. Eine weitere Expansion ist geplant und budgetiert – 17 Mio. £ werden dafür bereitgestellt. „The director’s objective is to develop the company as the country’s premier Thai restaurant group”, so die Aussagen aus der Geschäftsführung. Im laufenden Geschäftsjahr eröffneten bereits die Standorte in London und St Albans, vier weitere sollen folgen.
Um das moderne Bangkok widerzuspiegeln, ist nicht nur ein authentisches Interieur nötig, sondern auch die Speisekarte. Neue Gerichte sind dort zu finden wie etwa das ’Best of Busaba’, das die beliebtesten Bestellungen vereint oder den ’Bangkok Express Lunch’, ein Single-Pot-Meal, das mit Kräutern, Nudeln und Fleisch auf den persönlichen Geschmack des Gastes angepasst wird. Myers said: „Improvements and controls put in place in terms of training and menu development have delivered a good trading result for Busaba Eathai whilst our mobile loyalty and payment programme has increased spend per head and repeat business. The fall in the value of sterling and the absorption of the National Living Wage will provide challenging conditions for the casual dining market, but through careful negotiation with suppliers and the continued evolvement of our reward-driven mobile app, we are confident Busaba will continue to perform well and remains on track to grow across the UK.”
22.11.2016, DD - Redaktion food-service
