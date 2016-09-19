Internationale Branchennews
Times Travel Awards: London räumt schon wieder ab!
Der Preis wurde in Las Vegas verliehen, wo Julie Chappell, Chief Digital Officer bei London & Partners, ihn mit den Worten entgegennahm: “To have won this reader nominated award for the fourth time shows that people really do love this multicultural city which offers a unique visitor experience few other places on earth can match.”
Jane Knight, Times Travel Editor, ergänzt: "Despite stiff competition from the likes of Paris, Barcelona, Venice and New York, London came out on top. It just goes to show how much the capital has to offer and how it continues to regenerate itself and create a buzz - from the new Tate Modern to the bustling stalls selling artisan products at nearby Borough Market and the hip bars, restaurants and vintage cloth shops of Shoreditch. Cool new hotels mean there are more interesting places to stay, and room rates are kept competitive. With exciting new productions in the West End and art exhibitions, there's always another reason to visit."
Der Foodservice-Sektor teilt diese Einschätzung aus ganzem Herzen, denn auch für Gastronomie-Profis ist London ein absoluter Hotspot. Hier werden Trends geboren, und zwar über alle Kategorien hinweg, ob Street Food, Casual oder Fine Dining.
Auch die Touristenzahlen sprechen eine deutliche Sprache: Im letzten Jahr sind 31,5 Mio. Touristen in die britische Hauptstadt gereist, davon 12,9 Mio. aus Großbritannien.
Über die Times Travel Awards
Für diese Auszeichnungen kommen nun schon im vierten Jahr The Times, The Sunday Times und The Sunday Times Travel Magazine zusammen und veröffentlichen die besten Reiseziele, Hotels und Reiseveranstalter, die ihre weitgereisten Leser gewählt haben.
Über London & Partners
London & Partners ist die offizielle Marketingagentur für London, die auch die offizielle Tourismus-Seite www.VisitLondon.com besitzt und betreibt.
19.09.2016, DD - Redaktion food-service
Weitere Branchennews vom 19.09.2016: