Internationale Branchennews
Ranking: Die 20 einflussreichsten Frauen der US-Food-Branche
|Emily Broad Leib, Director of the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic, führt die Fortune Liste auf Platz 1 an.
Die ausführliche Liste gibt es hier:
www.fortune.com/2016/09/14/innovative-women-food-drink/
1. Emily Broad Leib, Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic
Courtesy of Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation
2. Betsy Babcock, Handsome Brook Farm
Conor Harrigan
3. Monica Garnes, Kroger supermarkets
Courtesy of Kroger
4. Kavita Shukla, FreshPaper
Courtesy of Moroccanoil INSPIRED BY WOMEN series
5. Sarah Adler & Mackenzie Barth, Spoon University
6. Claire Benjamin DiMattina, Food Policy Action
Courtesy of Food Policy Action
7. Susie Weintraub, Compass Group USA
Vincent Panzeca—Compass Group
8. Kristy Lewis, Quinn Foods
Courtesy of Quinn Snacks
9. Emily Miller & Kimberly Jung, Rumi Spice
Courtesy of Rumi Spice
10. Christina Minardi, Whole Foods
Christina Nuzzo — Whole Foods Market
11. Sylvie Cazes, La Cité du Vin
Anaka/XTU architects
12. Barbara Lynch, chef
Steve Sands — WireImage/Getty Images
13. Marianne Barnes, Castle & Key
The Malicotes
14. Terry Wheatley, Vintage Wine Estates
Dan Mills
15. Niki Nakayama, Chef
Courtesy of Niki Nakayama
16. Ashby Marshall, Spirit Works Distillery
Courtesy of Spirit Works Distillery
17. Mercedes & Maria José López de Heredia, R. Lopez de Heredia
Courtesy of R. López de Heredia Viña Tondonia
18. Gabriela Cámara, Chef
19. Andrea Stanley, Valley Malt
Courtesy of Valley Malt
16.09.2016, AL - Redaktion food-service
